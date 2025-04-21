The weather forecast department has issued a 'yellow' alert for several regions, warning of impending heatwave conditions. Isolated areas in south Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may experience heatwaves from April 22-24, while Rajasthan and Haryana are expected to face similar conditions.

The brief relief from scorching temperatures, after two wet spells in northwest and central regions, has come to an end, leaving residents to face the harsh heat once again. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), northwest India is set to experience a significant temperature surge, with day temperatures expected to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next five days. This rise is likely to bring a fresh heatwave spell to many regions across the country.

IMD said that there will be gradual rise in temperature by 2- 3 degrees over North west India during next five days. No significant change in maximum temperature in Central India and Gujarat over 24 hours, however, the temperature will rise in subsequent days. Gradual rise in temperature by 4-6 degrees over East India during next four days.

The weather forecast department has issued a 'yellow' alert for several regions, warning of impending heatwave conditions. Isolated areas in south Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may experience heatwaves from April 22-24, while Rajasthan and Haryana are expected to face similar conditions on April 23-24. Vidarbha is forecasted to encounter heatwaves from April 21-23. A precautionary advisory has been issued for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and infants, urging them to minimise heat exposure and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

In contrast to the sweltering heat in other parts of the country, the Northeast is expected to experience a fresh spell of heavy rainfall starting Tuesday.

The recent heatwave, which peaked around April 8, saw temperatures soar above 46 degrees Celsius in certain areas of west Rajasthan. However, relief came in the form of two spells of rain, first from April 9 to 12 and again last week, which brought temperatures down considerably.



As of Sunday, Chandrapur in Maharashtra recorded the highest temperature in the country, at 44.6 degrees Celsius. This fluctuation in weather patterns highlights the diverse and dynamic climate conditions across India, with different regions facing distinct challenges.