Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress Saayoni Ghosh, once made headlines for 'hurting religious sentiments', now upset BJP in Lok Sabha elections

'Mera bhai jeet gaya': Irfan Pathan congratulates brother Yusuf after major win in Lok Sabha 2024 elections

Weather update: IMD issues alert for rainfall, thunderstorm in several states, check forecast here

Revolutionizing Forex: Litepips Introduces AI-Driven Trading for Gold on MT4

Meet June Malia, Bollywood actress and TV star, Trinamool's giant killer, upset BJP bigwig in Lok Sabha election debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress Saayoni Ghosh, once made headlines for 'hurting religious sentiments', now upset BJP in Lok Sabha elections

'Mera bhai jeet gaya': Irfan Pathan congratulates brother Yusuf after major win in Lok Sabha 2024 elections

Weather update: IMD issues alert for rainfall, thunderstorm in several states, check forecast here

8 places in India where humans are not allowed

8 TV actresses who quit showbiz at their peak

9 celeb couples who got married in palaces of Rajasthan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

Meet June Malia, Bollywood actress and TV star, Trinamool's giant killer, upset BJP bigwig in Lok Sabha election debut

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja discusses bringing Bollywood-Nollywood together with Postcards, Nigerians' love for Hindi films

Meet actress Saayoni Ghosh, once made headlines for 'hurting religious sentiments', now upset BJP in Lok Sabha elections

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD issues alert for rainfall, thunderstorm in several states, check forecast here

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across Northeast and East India, including Arunachal Pradesh,

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 09:45 PM IST

Weather update: IMD issues alert for rainfall, thunderstorm in several states, check forecast here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across India throughout the first week of June 2024. Travelers, be advised to plan accordingly.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across Northeast and East India, including Arunachal Pradesh,

Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Frequent thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall with lightning and breezes are likely until June 10. Assam and Meghalaya should brace for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 3 to 5, followed by heavy showers on June 6 and 7. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can expect isolated heavy rain from June 3 to 6. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also forecast to experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 5 and 6.

A wet spell with thunderstorms is expected across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, South India. This includes Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Prepare for rain, lightning, and strong breezes until June 8. Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy showers on June 5, with Karnataka experiencing heavy rainfall until June 6. Andhra Pradesh may have heavy showers on June 6, while Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka could see heavy rainfall until June 7.

Scattered light rain with thunderstorms is likely over North India. Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect isolated to scattered light showers with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the next five days. Uttar Pradesh is expected to have light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes until June 5, while Punjab and Haryana will experience similar conditions until June 6. Rajasthan will see light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes over the next four days.

Stay informed and take precautions! Residents and authorities in the affected regions are advised to stay updated with the latest weather updates from the IMD and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides. Avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, and taking safety measures against lightning and strong winds, are crucial. The IMD is closely monitoring the weather patterns and will provide updates as the situation evolves.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on replacing Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, says 'there is...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Mehbooba Mufti concedes defeat from J-K’s Anantnag–Rajouri constituency

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Alia Bhatt expresses joy, showers love on Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's newborn daughter: 'Another girl who is...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement