Weather update: IMD issues alert for rainfall, thunderstorm in several states, check forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across India throughout the first week of June 2024. Travelers, be advised to plan accordingly.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across Northeast and East India, including Arunachal Pradesh,

Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Frequent thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall with lightning and breezes are likely until June 10. Assam and Meghalaya should brace for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 3 to 5, followed by heavy showers on June 6 and 7. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can expect isolated heavy rain from June 3 to 6. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also forecast to experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 5 and 6.

A wet spell with thunderstorms is expected across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, South India. This includes Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Prepare for rain, lightning, and strong breezes until June 8. Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy showers on June 5, with Karnataka experiencing heavy rainfall until June 6. Andhra Pradesh may have heavy showers on June 6, while Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka could see heavy rainfall until June 7.

Scattered light rain with thunderstorms is likely over North India. Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect isolated to scattered light showers with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the next five days. Uttar Pradesh is expected to have light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes until June 5, while Punjab and Haryana will experience similar conditions until June 6. Rajasthan will see light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes over the next four days.

Stay informed and take precautions! Residents and authorities in the affected regions are advised to stay updated with the latest weather updates from the IMD and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides. Avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, and taking safety measures against lightning and strong winds, are crucial. The IMD is closely monitoring the weather patterns and will provide updates as the situation evolves.