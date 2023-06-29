Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Weather update: IMD issues alert for 5 districts in Gujarat, check complete list

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, predicted that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" would occur on Thursday at isolated places in the south Gujarat region and some places in the north, central, and Saurashtra region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Weather update: IMD issues alert for 5 districts in Gujarat, check complete list
Weather update: IMD issues alert for 5 districts in Gujarat, check complete list

In the last 36 hours, several parts of south Gujarat received heavy rainfall and officials have said that more rainfall is expected in the next two days. The heavy downpour threw life out of gear and affected the movement of traffic in Valsad, Surat, Navsari, and Tapi districts of south Gujarat as heavy rains resulted in water-logging in low-lying areas as well as the closure of some roads in rural parts, officials said. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, predicted that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" would occur on Thursday at isolated places in the south Gujarat region and some places in the north, central, and Saurashtra region, including Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Junagadh districts. 

READ | Congress reacts to Rahul Gandhi's convoy being stopped in Manipur, accuses PM Modi of using 'autocratic methods'

On Friday, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" would occur at isolated places across Gujarat, including Navsari, Valsad, Dahod, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Tapi, Bharuch, and Junagadh districts. On Saturday, "heavy rainfall" is very likely at some places in the south Gujarat region.

Following a quick spell of showers in the morning, several roads in Ahmedabad city were also flooded in knee-deep water and people had to wade through it to reach their destinations. In the last 36 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday, Pardi taluka of Valsad district in south Gujarat received as much as 182 mm of rainfall, a release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said. 

READ | Weight loss tips: 7 lean proteins to shed extra kilos

Pardi was followed by Valsad taluka of Valsad district (177 mm), Palsana taluka of Surat (171 mm), Valod taluka of Tapi (166 mm), Khergam of Navsari district (157 mm), Dharampur of Valsad (157 mm), Kamrej of Surat (152 mm) and Umargam of Valsad (143 mm). 

Mandvi taluka of Surat, Kutiyana taluka of Porbandar, and Keshod as well as Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district in the Saurashtra region recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall during this period. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple likely to launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.