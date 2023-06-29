Weather update: IMD issues alert for 5 districts in Gujarat, check complete list

In the last 36 hours, several parts of south Gujarat received heavy rainfall and officials have said that more rainfall is expected in the next two days. The heavy downpour threw life out of gear and affected the movement of traffic in Valsad, Surat, Navsari, and Tapi districts of south Gujarat as heavy rains resulted in water-logging in low-lying areas as well as the closure of some roads in rural parts, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, predicted that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" would occur on Thursday at isolated places in the south Gujarat region and some places in the north, central, and Saurashtra region, including Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Junagadh districts.

READ | Congress reacts to Rahul Gandhi's convoy being stopped in Manipur, accuses PM Modi of using 'autocratic methods'

On Friday, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" would occur at isolated places across Gujarat, including Navsari, Valsad, Dahod, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Tapi, Bharuch, and Junagadh districts. On Saturday, "heavy rainfall" is very likely at some places in the south Gujarat region.

Following a quick spell of showers in the morning, several roads in Ahmedabad city were also flooded in knee-deep water and people had to wade through it to reach their destinations. In the last 36 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday, Pardi taluka of Valsad district in south Gujarat received as much as 182 mm of rainfall, a release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

READ | Weight loss tips: 7 lean proteins to shed extra kilos

Pardi was followed by Valsad taluka of Valsad district (177 mm), Palsana taluka of Surat (171 mm), Valod taluka of Tapi (166 mm), Khergam of Navsari district (157 mm), Dharampur of Valsad (157 mm), Kamrej of Surat (152 mm) and Umargam of Valsad (143 mm).

Mandvi taluka of Surat, Kutiyana taluka of Porbandar, and Keshod as well as Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district in the Saurashtra region recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall during this period.