Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Bihar is likely to see light to moderate rainfall in most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected from August 3 to 6.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert
Heavy rain is predicted for Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and portions of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the meteorological forecasting organisation, the depression was situated around 70 km to the southwest of Gaya, Bihar, and 60 km to the east-northeast of Daltonganj, Jharkhand, as of 5:30 am. Over the course of the following 48 hours, the system is expected to continue travelling west-northwest over northwest Jharkhand, southeast Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, and the neighbouring north Chhattisgarh.

On August 3, it is predicted that Jharkhand will see mild to moderate rainfall in the majority of the state and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in a few locations. Weak rainfall events may occur in isolated areas of northwest Jharkhand.

Most of Bihar is forecast to have mild to moderate rainfall, with sporadic heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted between August 3 and August 6.

On August 3, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in the northern regions of Chhattisgarh, with isolated exceptionally heavy rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall in some locations.

From August 3 to 6, the Sub-Himalayan region of West Bengal is expected to see light to moderate rainfall in most locations, with isolated parts experiencing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. On August 3, there will be comparable rainfall activity throughout the rest of the state.

For the most part, East Madhya Pradesh is expected to get mild to moderate rainfall during August 3 and 4, with isolated areas experiencing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. On August 3, extremely high rainfall is also anticipated in certain areas. Most of West Madhya Pradesh is expected to have mild to moderate rainfall, with sporadic heavy to very heavy rainfall possible between August 3 and August 5.

On August 3, light to moderate rainfall is also predicted in several areas of East Uttar Pradesh, with isolated areas of exceptionally high rainfall and a few spots receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall.

It is anticipated that the area will see mild to moderate rainfall on August 4–6, with sporadic heavy showers.

Most of East Rajasthan will get mild to moderate rainfall, with sporadic heavy rains expected between August 3 and August 6. On August 3, isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted, and on August 4, extremely heavy rainfall is most likely.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
