Weather update: Heavy rains in these states; know IMD alert for Delhi, Uttarakhand and others

The IMD has predicted the temperature to fluctuate between a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 23°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted scattered intense rainfall for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan on Wednesday, September 18.

Isolated heavy showers are expected in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands until September 20, and in Assam and Meghalaya on September 19. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 18 and 19.

Additionaly, there is a forecast of fairly extensive to widespread light to moderate rainfall in Konkan and Goa, while isolated to scattered light to moderate showers are expected in other areas throughout the week. A low-pressure system over Northeast Chhattisgarh and neighbouring Jharkhand is projected to track almost west-northwest, resulting in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various regions of the country.

Weather experts have forecasted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and lightning in various areas of Delhi and the NCR. The Regional meteorological department in New Delhi has additionally issued a yellow alert for the capital city for today. The IMD has predicted the temperature to fluctuate between a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 23°C.

The weather department has also predicted isolated light rain in Uttar Pradesh for the next five days, with isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall expected across the rest of the region throughout the week.

The report also highlights that the Ganga River is flowing above the danger mark at Kachhla Bridge (Budaun), Ghazipur, Ballia, and Fatehgarh, while the Ghaghra River is above the danger level at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Turtipar (Ballia), and Ayodhya.