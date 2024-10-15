According to the Meteorological Department, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness vigorous monsoon activity on Tuesday, with fairly widespread rainfall distribution.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which moved from the southeast part of the sea towards the west and northwestward direction and lay there on Tuesday morning.

The weather system is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh Coasts in the next two days, said the Meteorological Department in a release on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness vigorous monsoon activity on Tuesday, with fairly widespread rainfall distribution.

A similar weather pattern has been forecast for the Rayalaseema region of the southern state with widespread rainfall.

Dozens of places received heavy rainfall. Kavali in the Nellore district recorded a rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Addanki (Bapatla) 14 cm, Kandukur (Nellore) 12 cm, Yanam 9 cm, and Atmakur (Nellore) 8 cm, among others in coastal Andhra Pradesh region.

From the Rayalaseema region, Kodur in YSR Kadapa district registered a rainfall of 10 cm, followed by Sullurpeta and Gudur (Tirupati) 7 cm and 6 cm respectively, among others.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) noted that parts of West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and NTR districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

It predicted a similar weather pattern for the Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyala, Annamayya, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Kurnool districts. Likewise, squally winds reaching up to 55 km per hour speed are expected along the coast.

APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh advised people to stay alert and called on fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea.

