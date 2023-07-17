Headlines

Weather update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat and other states for next 4 days; check IMD forecast

Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Karnataka are expected to see severe or heavy to very heavy rainfall over the course of the following four days.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

IMD Weather Update: According to the India Meteorological Department, another intense wet spell is expected for 8 states amid a fury of rain in some areas of India. Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Karnataka are expected to see severe or heavy to very heavy rainfall over the course of the following four days, according to the latest bulletin.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala have all received warnings until July 20. On July 18 and 19, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh may see significant rainfall, according to the IMD.

Weather forecast for the coming 4 days

Northwest India: Himachal Pradesh on July 18, 20, and 21; extremely prevalent rainfall is quite possible over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad between the 18 and 21. Similarly, in West Uttar Pradesh on July 17, West Rajasthan on July 17, and East Rajasthan on July 17–21, rain is predicted. On July 17th and 18th, it is quite possible that there will be isolated areas of heavy to very severe rain in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan.

East India: There will likely be moderate to heavy rain across Odisha during the next five days, as well as over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 17 and 18.

Central India: Over the area during the next five days, light to moderate rainfall with a few isolated periods of severe rainfall is extremely possible. On the 17th and 18th of July, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are also expected to have isolated heavy to very severe rains.

West India: The area, with the exception of Marathwada, is expected to see light to moderate rainfall throughout the course of the next five days. Over the Konkan and Goa, the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra on July 19, the Gujarat region on July 19 and 20, and Saurashtra and Kutch on July 19, there is a chance of isolated, extremely heavy rains. 

Northeast India: On July 17, there will likely be broad to widespread rain, with isolated heavy rains most likely falling over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Mizoram and Tripura. On July 20 and 21, there may probably be a few isolated areas of severe rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

South India: Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh could possibly experience light to moderately scattered to prevalent rainfall between July 17 and 21. Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning between July 18 and 21. Interior Karnataka is likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning between July 19 and 21.

