Weather update: Heavy rainfall warning for several states, check complete IMD forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy falls over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 17.

Over the course of the next five days, there is a chance of subdued rainfall over northeast India and the South Peninsula. The IMD, in its weather bulletin on Friday, said, "Yesterday’s Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood now lies over central parts of Uttar Pradesh with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to move east-northeastwards during next 24 hours."

On Saturday, the MeT Department predicted heavy rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

It stated, "FWS/WS light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh & West Madhya Pradesh on 16th; Uttarakhand & East Uttar Pradesh on 17th September, 2022. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand & north Uttar Pradesh on 16th September, 2022. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over northern parts of East Uttar Pradesh on 16th September, 2022."

Weather update: Other states

Delhi:

Cloudy skies and light rain are predicted during the day, the official said. The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan:

Rainfall activity will come down in most parts of east Rajasthan from Friday itself and there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places only over the next three to four days, a weather office spokesperson said.

On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of mainly dry weather from September 17 in most parts of west Rajasthan, he said. The monsoon has been very good in the state and most areas have recorded above-normal rainfall, he added.

Maharashtra:

In the last 24 hours, the island city, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 37.71 mm, 43.38 mm and 36.88 mm respectively, the civic official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, he said.

Odisha:

An upper air cyclonic circulation will form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is set to take shape over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours.

The Met office predicted heavy rainfall of 7-10 mm at a few places over Puri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Gajapati, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts on Sunday. Downpour is likely in several districts, including Khurda, Cuttack, and Puri, on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall can occur in a few places over Boudh, Angul, Subarnapur, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi on Tuesday.

(with inputs from PTI)