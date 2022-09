Weather update: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings over next 4 days, check IMD forecast

Photo: IANS

As per Indian Meteorological Department’s latest forecast on Monday evening, conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India and Kutch over the next 2 days. Dry weather is very likely to be seen in West Rajasthan, Punjab and adjoining areas of Haryana during the next 5 days due to anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels. However, several states are expected to see heavy bouts of rainfall over the next four days with thunderstorm and lightning predictions in some parts.

September 20

Isolated areas in Odisha will very likely see heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday while heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, East Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph are forecasted for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Several states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe will see lightning at isolated places.

September 21

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted at isolated places over Odisha; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Telangana.

Isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are very likely to get thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph. Lightning at isolated places is forecasted over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Telangana.

September 22

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Arunachal Pradesh. Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha will see heavy rainfall at isolated places. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are predicted to get thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places.

September 23

Arunachal Pradesh will get heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Assam, Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh will see heavy rainfall at isolated places. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will see thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places.

