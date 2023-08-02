Headlines

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

Viral video: Deadly snake chokes its opponent with tail in terrifying battle, watch

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims' kin

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

Viral video: Deadly snake chokes its opponent with tail in terrifying battle, watch

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims' kin

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

Docuseries on singer AP Dhillon's journey announced, teaser out: 'His life and struggles have always...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

It was noted in the most recent bulletin, which was released at 2:00 p.m., that Madhya Pradesh, along with Odisha and Chhattisgarh, is expected to experience significant rain today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Northwest Indian states that could experience heavy to very heavy rain from August 3 to 6. Additionally, it was noted in the most recent bulletin, which was released at 2:00 p.m., that Madhya Pradesh, along with Odisha and Chhattisgarh, is expected to experience significant rain today.

Rainfall alert

Odisha should expect light to moderate rainfall on August 2nd, with sporadic heavy to extremely heavy precipitation over the state of Odisha and possibly even over the northern portion of the state. On August 3, there is a good chance of heavy rain in remote areas. 

West Bengal: Most locations experienced light to moderate precipitation on August 2nd, with isolated areas receiving heavy precipitation.

Chattisgarh: Most locations experienced light to moderate rainfall, with isolated areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow and heavy downpours over north Chhattisgarh today. On August 4, it may rain heavily in remote areas. 

East Madhya Pradesh: Most locations are predicted to see light to moderate rainfall, with sporadic heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 4, as well as extremely heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3. On August 5, there is a good chance of heavy rain in remote areas.

West Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall in the majority of locations, with sporadic heavy to very heavy rainfall likely today and tomorrow along with extremely heavy rainfall on August 3. Moreover, on August 4, there is a good chance of heavy rain in remote areas.

East Uttar Pradesh: Most locations forecasted light to moderate rainfall, but a few locations are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3, as well as heavy rainfall from August 4 to 6. 

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been predicted to experience light wet spell from tomorrow till August 6. On the other hand, over Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan light rains are predicted from August 3 to August 5.

Light rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next five days, with isolated heavy rainfall also very likely.

READ | Delhi services bill will not survive in Rajya Sabha: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE