Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

It was noted in the most recent bulletin, which was released at 2:00 p.m., that Madhya Pradesh, along with Odisha and Chhattisgarh, is expected to experience significant rain today.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Northwest Indian states that could experience heavy to very heavy rain from August 3 to 6. Additionally, it was noted in the most recent bulletin, which was released at 2:00 p.m., that Madhya Pradesh, along with Odisha and Chhattisgarh, is expected to experience significant rain today.

Rainfall alert

Odisha should expect light to moderate rainfall on August 2nd, with sporadic heavy to extremely heavy precipitation over the state of Odisha and possibly even over the northern portion of the state. On August 3, there is a good chance of heavy rain in remote areas.

West Bengal: Most locations experienced light to moderate precipitation on August 2nd, with isolated areas receiving heavy precipitation.

Chattisgarh: Most locations experienced light to moderate rainfall, with isolated areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow and heavy downpours over north Chhattisgarh today. On August 4, it may rain heavily in remote areas.

East Madhya Pradesh: Most locations are predicted to see light to moderate rainfall, with sporadic heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 4, as well as extremely heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3. On August 5, there is a good chance of heavy rain in remote areas.

West Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall in the majority of locations, with sporadic heavy to very heavy rainfall likely today and tomorrow along with extremely heavy rainfall on August 3. Moreover, on August 4, there is a good chance of heavy rain in remote areas.

East Uttar Pradesh: Most locations forecasted light to moderate rainfall, but a few locations are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3, as well as heavy rainfall from August 4 to 6.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been predicted to experience light wet spell from tomorrow till August 6. On the other hand, over Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan light rains are predicted from August 3 to August 5.

Light rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next five days, with isolated heavy rainfall also very likely.

READ | Delhi services bill will not survive in Rajya Sabha: AAP MP Sanjay Singh