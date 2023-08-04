Headlines

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for over 30,000 posts, salary up to Rs 29,000

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th Supplementary results expected today at results.cbse.nic.in

Google Doodle: Who was Altina Schinasi, filmmaker, entrepreneur, artist who designed the iconic cat-eye glasses?

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

In the next two days, Haryana and Rajasthan will likely have light to moderate showers, which will cause the temperature to drop a few degrees.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall notice for the upcoming days in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and other areas of Delhi NCR, as the country is now experiencing unseasonably heavy monsoons.

The next two days are predicted to see a lot of rainfall on Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, according to the most recent IMD weather report. In addition, it is anticipated that significant rains would fall in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the following five days.

Bihar would have two days of heavy rain this week, with waterlogging being expected in several areas. Heavy rains are expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from August 3 to August 7, according to the meteorological forecast.

In the next two days, Haryana and Rajasthan will likely have light to moderate showers, which will cause the temperature to drop a few degrees. It is anticipated that areas of Delhi NCR including Gurugram and Noida would see mild rainfall as a result of rain in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

For the next two days, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, and adjacent territories are certain to experience significant rains. According to IMD, rain will fall across the nation's northern and eastern states during the first week of August.

Over the following three days, mild rain and a dip in temperature to 25 degrees Celsius are predicted for Delhi and the NCR areas. According to the forecast, sporadic light rains may fall in Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and other NCR cities over the next few days.

Since last month, the Delhi NCR and northern states have struggled with intense monsoon rains; last month, floods in the nation's capital were brought on by rising Yamuna water levels.

