IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

In the next two days, Haryana and Rajasthan will likely have light to moderate showers, which will cause the temperature to drop a few degrees.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall notice for the upcoming days in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and other areas of Delhi NCR, as the country is now experiencing unseasonably heavy monsoons.

The next two days are predicted to see a lot of rainfall on Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, according to the most recent IMD weather report. In addition, it is anticipated that significant rains would fall in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the following five days.

Bihar would have two days of heavy rain this week, with waterlogging being expected in several areas. Heavy rains are expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from August 3 to August 7, according to the meteorological forecast.

For the next two days, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, and adjacent territories are certain to experience significant rains. According to IMD, rain will fall across the nation's northern and eastern states during the first week of August.

Over the following three days, mild rain and a dip in temperature to 25 degrees Celsius are predicted for Delhi and the NCR areas. According to the forecast, sporadic light rains may fall in Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and other NCR cities over the next few days.

Since last month, the Delhi NCR and northern states have struggled with intense monsoon rains; last month, floods in the nation's capital were brought on by rising Yamuna water levels.