Weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, waterlogging snarls traffic in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and contributing to ongoing monsoon activity in the region but also leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

The IMD issued a red alert for heavy rains in northeast and southeast Delhi. Several areas of the nation's capital were flooded by the new showers, which followed hours of rain on Tuesday.

Heavy rain also battered the area around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. However, no disruption to flight operations was reported.

There were reports of traffic congestion in a number of locations, including the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, ITO, and South Delhi.

According to the most recent India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisory, there is a high probability of moderate to heavy rain, light thunderstorms, and winds of 30 to 40 km/h throughout Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Light to moderate rain is also expected to fall during the day in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

According to the weather department, the constant rain was expected to cause localised road flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and underpass closures. It also warned of minor damage to kutcha houses and huts.

Delhi's worries have been increased by the fact that, for the first time this monsoon, the water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage has surpassed 50,000 cusecs. The national capital's Yamuna water levels could potentially rise as a result.