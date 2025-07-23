Weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, waterlogging snarls traffic in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad

Weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, waterlogging snarls traffic in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad
Boney Kapoor miraculously loses 26 kgs without any workout, looks unrecognisable in latest photos, you can also achieve this by following these steps
Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam in her 7th attempt at age 40, after becoming a mother of two, became IAS officer with AIR...
Donald Trump announces 'massive trade deal' with Japan, keeps import tariffs at 15%
Barack Obama slams Donald Trump’s ‘treason’ claim, calls it 'weak attempt at...'
TMKOC: Amid Dilip Joshi's exit rumours, Asit Modi explains Jethalal's absence from show: 'It’s not always possible for...'
Bad news for Pakistan, India extends ban on Pakistani aircraft from entering domestic airspace till...
BIG SHOCK for Rana Daggubati, Baahubali actor landed in major trouble as ED issues fresh summons to him in alleged...
White House announces US-Indonesia framework for Reciprocal Trade deal
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: Death toll rises to 135, most casualties in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba
India makes BIG jump in Passport Power Index, Indians have now access to 59 countries, as position rises from 85 to..., Pakistan's position is...
Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne Panday celebrates Saiyaara's success, pens emotional note for son, advises him to be...: 'You were born premature'
Indian govt takes BIG action against Pakistan, extends ban on...
Nimisha Priya case: MEA issues BIG statement on Indian nurse jailed in Yemen, says, 'We continue to...'
Will Jamaat-e-Islami capture Bangladesh in next election? It flexes its muscles by...
Coldplay kiss cam scandal: Why has Astronomer not fired HR head Kristin Cabot yet? Legal experts say...
IND vs ENG: Harmanpreet Kaur scripts history, Indian skipper becomes first-ever batter to...
DNA TV Show: Has Syrian rebel leader and interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa fled Damascus?
US President Donald Trump to pull out of UNESCO; What's Trump's agenda behind exiting renowned organisations?
Udita Goswami pens heartfelt note for 'star maker' husband Mohit Suri after Saiyaara success: 'You wanted our kids to...'
Gautam Adani's Adani group to develop IT complex of this famous company, total cost of project development is Rs...
Union Cabinet approves free trade deal with UK, to be signed during PM Modi's visit: Report
IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Predictions: Best picks of captain, vice-captain, Old Trafford pitch report, and more
BIG win for Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm posts first-ever profit of Rs...
Saiyaara box office collection day 5: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film is unstoppable, earns Rs 25 crore on Tuesday, crosses...
Bigg Boss 19: India's AI influencer Kavya Mehra to be a part of Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know
UIDAI takes big step, to start Aadhar card update for children in...., issues warning to parents, ‘If the MBU is not...’
Tanushree Dutta says she is being harassed in her home from last 5 years, breaks down in shocking video: 'I can't even...'
Who is Chanda Kochhar? Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD found guilty in money laundering case, know what happened
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani seeks key approval from CCI to acquire another debt-ridden company; its business is...
IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes reveals real reason behind bowling most overs on Day 5 of Lord's Test against India
Amitabh Bachchan defended Aishwarya Rai for leaving this film midway, Kareena Kapoor replaced her; movie flopped, earned only...
Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line to be launched soon, check full list of stations, route, more details
World’s largest drone factory in Russia train teenagers, produces most powerful suicidal drones to attack Ukraine, has this link with Iran
SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar: Will Election Commission disenfranchise ...lakh of voters? ECI says...
Delhi-NCR hit by third earthquake in 13 days, what is causing the region to shake? Experts give warnings
Delhi NCR news: Noida schools closed tomorrow due to...; check details
Shubman Gill finally breaks silence on verbal spat with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett during Lord's Test
Why did Jagdeep Dhankhar quit? Not health, THESE may be reasons for his abrupt announcement...
Mukesh Ambani loves this sweet, once sent helicopter to buy it, found in...
This YouTuber to make Bollywood debut opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in Karan Johar film; not Elvish Yadav, Ashish Chanchlani, Gaurav Taneja, Dhruv Rathee
Bihar SIR: EC issues BIG statement, says these many voters removed from elector list due to...
Salman Khan shares touching biking memory with his father Salim Khan: 'He bought his first bike for Rs....'
World's safest country announced, India beats UK, US; check list
Vaani Kapoor makes BIG statement on being body shamed, rejected on skin tone: 'A filmmaker had...'
This state to become India's first to launch mining tourism, inspired from..., it would cost Rs...
Air India plane catches fire after landing at Delhi airport; all passengers, crew safe
Made in Rs 200 crore, this Shah Rukh Khan film flopped at box office, actress disappeared from Bollywood, earned only...
Not Rohit Sharma or Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri names top 5 Indian cricketers of all time
Death sentence to Nimisha Priya cancelled? THIS evangelist claims BIG relief for Kerala nurse facing execution in Yemen
Tata Group firm worth Rs 49469 crore teams up with this tech giant to build...; to invest Rs 430 crore in...
Good news for Noida residents: Jewar Airport to be connected with new 3 km route, cut travel time for thousand coming from...
World’s largest bee is called ‘Flying bulldog’, does not produce honey, it’s size is..., found in...
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Raise Crosses $8,825,000 as Sixth Stage Ends Faster Than Predicted
Will Nitish Kumar replace Jagdeep Dhankhar? BJP may pull him out to beat anti-incumbency in Bihar polls as...
Not Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Srinagar; Ed Sheeran says this Indian city is his favourite, it is located in...
Turkey's Erdogan makes big claim on Cyprus on 51st Anniversary of Turkish invasion, sparks NATO...
Bobby Deol's first look in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar leaves fans excited: 'This is explosive'
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rishabh Pant needs only 40 runs to shatter Rohit Sharma's Test record of...
War 2: Yash Raj Films to celebrate the legacy of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR by launching the trailer on...
Bryan Johnson shutting down his wellness company Blueprint? Millionaire founder says, 'I don't need...'
Deepinder Goyal gets richer by Rs 2348 crore as Zomato parent Eternal shares rise by...; net worth reaches Rs...
‘CEO personality, Arijit’s singing’: This IAS officer made internet obsessed with his singing skills, watch viral video
Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara set to debut electric market at Rs..., with range of over 500 km, to launch on...
Akshay Kumar is 'already scared' as Kajol, Twinkle Khanna announce new talk show Two Much: 'Can't imagine the chaos on...'
'There's something down here': Brazilian journalist accidentally steps on girl's body while reporting her disappearance, WATCH
Good news for Olympic winners as Delhi govt hikes cash awards, gold medallist to get Rs…
Morari Bapu Begins Ram Katha at Iconic Davos Congress Center
BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for captain, vice-captain, pitch report, possible Playing XI and more
Meet 28-year-old genius, whom Mark Zuckerberg hired for Rs 1.2 lakh crore, he is...
Meet Indian-origin man who was once intern at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, now technical director at this England football club, he is from..., his name is...
Paresh Rawal hits back at troll slamming him over drinking urine, reveals 'lot of people have...'
How did Jagdeep Dhankhar become most controversial vice president? About Sonia, Rahul, SC, RSS, he said...
Where It All Began: From Jabalpur to ANAX Holding’s Impact Under Satish Sanpal
Deep Barot becomes the most trusted name in US behind the scenes of global music videos
Big tension for Pakistan, China, Indian Army receives first batch of Apache helicopters, it can carry..., is capable of delivering...
Elon Musk's Tesla opens first-ever diner and drive-in movie screens in..., check its unique features, menu and more
Aamir Khan breaks his silence on making film on Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: 'Absolutely...'
Rakesh Roshan shares first update after angioplasty, says both arteries to his brain were over 75% blocked: 'By chance, we...'
President accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, confirms Rajya Sabha chair
Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President: Know how much pension, what facilities will he get? Who will handle his duties now?
Is there constitutional crisis after Jagdeep Dhankar quits? How, when, for how long new vice president be elected?
Indian Air Force to retire MiG-21 fighter jet after six decades of service, ceremonial send off on...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani fan of this special sweet, private helicopters sent to get it from UP village, it's name is...
Celina Jaitly slams makers of Jawani Diwani, says they 'betrayed' her: 'Woman was pushed...'
Meet Miss World winner who was dropped from Bollywood films, quit acting, beaten up by husband, is now...
US Senator Lindsey Graham issues big warning to India, China, Brazil over Russian oil: 'Will crush your economy if...'
Big move by Ratan Tata-owned company, acquires 67% stake in this UAE-based brand for Rs 160000000, its name is...
Meet Gita Gopinath, Indian-origin IMF’s first woman economist, studied at Delhi’s LSR, did PhD from Princeton University, quits job to join...
Earth is spinning faster today, marking second-shortest day in history; here's why
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowns at Costa Rica beach during family vacation, dies tragically
Weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers for next...
'Goliyan chali, ek white gaadi...': Rapper Fazilpuria breaks his silence after being shot in Gurugram
Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers this much starting salary for freshers in 2025, it starts from Rs...
Former head coach Ravi Shastri makes BOLD claim, picks this star cricketer to be India's next 'genuine all-rounder', his name is...
MS Dhoni calls out on lack of physical activity among Indians, raises concern for fitness levels of youngsters: 'Even my daughter...'
Google's top executive has valuable advice for aspiring engineers amid AI revolution, says 'Computer science degree alone isn't...'
Divyanka Tripathi hits back after Elvish Yadav fans abused her for not recognising him on Laughter Chefs 2: 'My system bounces back your...'
Kalki Koechlin talks about 'difficult' divorce from Anurag Kashyap: 'It was hurtful to see him with...'
British F-35B fighter jet leaves Kerala after being stranded for 5 weeks: Know how much the airport may have earned from parking
INDIA
Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and contributing to ongoing monsoon activity in the region but also leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.
Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and contributing to ongoing monsoon activity in the region but also leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.
The IMD issued a red alert for heavy rains in northeast and southeast Delhi. Several areas of the nation's capital were flooded by the new showers, which followed hours of rain on Tuesday.
Heavy rain also battered the area around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. However, no disruption to flight operations was reported. Heavy rain also battered the area around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. There was no reported interference with flight operations, though.
There were reports of traffic congestion in a number of locations, including the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, ITO, and South Delhi.
According to the most recent India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisory, there is a high probability of moderate to heavy rain, light thunderstorms, and winds of 30 to 40 km/h throughout Delhi and the National Capital Region.
Light to moderate rain is also expected to fall during the day in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.
According to the weather department, the constant rain was expected to cause localised road flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and underpass closures. It also warned of minor damage to kutcha houses and huts.
Delhi's worries have been increased by the fact that, for the first time this monsoon, the water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage has surpassed 50,000 cusecs. The national capital's Yamuna water levels could potentially rise as a result.