Weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers for next...

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and contributing to ongoing monsoon activity in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the national capital on July 23.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter," the IMD said in a release.

The weather department has mentioned that the temperature in Delhi will vary between 36 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius for the next seven days, until July 28.

According to the IMD, there will be generally cloudy skies with very light to light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, due to the downpour, the Opposition's planned protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament building under the banner of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign was postponed. Officials said the demonstration would now be held after the House is adjourned for the day.

Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs submitted notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to move adjournment motions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the SIR and its alleged threat to democratic rights.

In Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh submitted a notice to discuss the "constitutional and electoral implications" of the ongoing revision exercise in Bihar.

"I would like to draw the attention of this House to a very serious and sensitive issue relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process currently being conducted by the Election Commission of India in the state of Bihar. While regular and transparent revision of electoral rolls is the cornerstone of a democratic system, the nature of this process appears to be worrisome and inequality-promoting at many levels, especially in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2025," Singh's notice read.

He urged the House to adjourn proceedings under Rule 267 to discuss the issue and safeguard citizens' voting rights.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh also submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on concerns emerging from the Election Commission's SIR exercise in Bihar ahead of elections.

His notice stated, "This House should suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules of Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, followed by plans to conduct similar exercises nationwide, including in West Bengal, where high levels of migration, displacement, and documentation-related vulnerabilities persist. Such actions raise grave apprehensions about the disenfranchisement of a large section of the poor and marginalised."

On Monday, Bihar became the first state in the country to have all polling stations with fewer than 1,200 electors, according to an official statement from the Election Commission of India.

As per ECI data, 96.23 per cent of electors were covered in the Bihar SIR, while 5.56 per cent were not found at their registered addresses so far.

