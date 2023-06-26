Weather Update: Heavy rainfall forecast in these states, UTs over next 5 days, IMD issues alerts; check list here

File Photo

The coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, an IMD official said on Sunday.

The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat, and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said.

After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads.

In a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together.

The Colaba observatory here, representative of the island city, recorded 86 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station, representative of suburbs, registered 176.1 mm of rainfall in the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some other Indian states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh till June 28.

A 'red alert' has been issued for three districts of Madhya Pradesh -Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat, while 'yellow' and 'orange' alerts have been issued for several districts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Meghalaya, and Assam.

There are high chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls over Odisha on June 25 and 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on June 28 and 29; over Arunachal Pradesh on June 29. Heavy rainfall is also expected over East India during the next 2 days and over Northeast India during the next 5 days.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh on June 26 and 27 while West Madhya Pradesh on June 27," the weather department said.