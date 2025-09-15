Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai, Pune, IMD issues red alert for…

According to IMD, Mumbai is likely to receive consistent showers over the next 48 hours. Similarly, weather in Pune is expected to remain rainy. Read here to know IMD predictions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai after overnight heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. According to IMD Mumbai, intense to very intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to continue in Mumbai and adjoining districts of Thane and Raigad.

Traffic in Mumbai affected due to heavy rain

The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas. The Mumbai Traffic Police, in the early hours of Monday, announced the closure of traffic at Andheri Subway due to one to one-and-a-half feet of accumulated rainwater.

"Due to one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater accumulating at Andheri Subway (Andheri West), traffic there has been closed, and the traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge," the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X.

Local trains affected in Mumbai

The CPRO of Central Railways has reported that local trains on the Central Railway's main and harbor lines are experiencing delays of approximately 10 minutes. Despite some water accumulation in certain areas, train services are ongoing, with all necessary safety measures in place. Spokespersons from both Western and Central Railways informed ANI that their suburban services are running smoothly, despite the continuous rainfall since the previous night.

IndiGo issues travel advisory

IndiGo has recommended that passengers check their flight status beforehand through their app or website to prevent any unnecessary delays.

Schools to remain close in Mumbai?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not yet declared a holiday for schools in the area. Students and parents are urged to stay in contact with their respective school authorities for any updates or further instructions.

Maharashtra rains

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at several places across Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on September 16. The forecast also indicates isolated heavy rainfall in these regions. Additionally, heavy showers were predicted for September 14 and 15 across the same areas, raising concerns of waterlogging and localised flooding.

Pune rains

Citizens of Pune also experienced heavy rainfall on Monday morning. Authorities have advised citizens to remain cautious in view of the weather conditions.

"Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at many/some places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada on 16th September with hefty falls over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada 14th & 15th September," read the forecast issued by the IMD.

The IMD issued the orange alert in several other parts including Palghar, Ratnagiri and Satara, Ahmednagar, Beed and Latur. The weather department predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places" in these regions.