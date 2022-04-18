Weather update: Heatwave predicted in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan till April 19

(Image Source: IANS)

Due to the change in the weather condition last week, Delhiites got some respite from the heat. Due to rain in the mountains, the low-lying areas also remained cloudy and light rain was seen in some parts. However, IMD predicted that there will be a change in the weather once again from today.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the weather will remain clear throughout this week, due to which it is expected that the heat can once again reach its peak. Last week, due to cloudy weather, there was a drop of one to two degrees in the temperature.

IMD predicted that along with Delhi, there will be heatwave at different places in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan between April 17 and April 19. In such a situation, the heat wave in Delhi-NCR can create some problem for the people.

Weather Department also predicted that on April 19 and 20, there will be stronger hot winds than normal. The maximum temperature will also increase due to the heatwave. According to the Meteorological Department, this week the temperature of Delhi can once again cross 40 degrees.

IMD says that the temperature may increase by two to three degrees due to heatwave. In such a situation, the maximum temperature can remain from 40 to 43 degrees and the minimum temperature can be from 23 to 26 degrees.

Let us inform that due to cloudy weather last week, the temperature of Delhi was between 38 and 40 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. At the same time, the minimum temperature was 22 degree Celsius. Talking about the air level in Delhi along with the weather, the air of Delhi-NCR was in the moderate to poor category.

According to the Air Quality Bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air index of Delhi stood at 201. If we talk about other places, the air index of Ghaziabad was recorded at 195, Greater Noida 234, Faridabad 279, Noida 231, Gurugram 249 and Delhi 198 micrograms per cubic meter last week.