Weather update: Heatwave conditions in UP, Rajasthan, MP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that from Wednesday, heatwave conditions will occur in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat. From Thursday to Saturday, many more areas including Delhi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh may be hit by heatwave. Due to clear sky, the heat of the sun will increase.

According to the IMD, a new Western Disturbance is becoming active, due to which there may be strong winds and thunderstorms in the upper areas including Himachal and Uttarakhand in the next day or so. Its effect will be visible in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan on April 29.

Due to this, there may be strong winds with dust storm and thunder. Apart from this, strong dust storm with a speed of 25 to 35 km per hour is predicted in Rajasthan till April 29. The Western Disturbance is currently over the areas of North Afghanistan and nearby Pakistan, which is likely to reach the Himalayan regions by April 28.

A low pressure area has formed from South Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka via Vidarbha, Marathwada. IMD says that it will rain at isolated places in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana for the next 5 days. Winds will move at a speed of 40-50 kmph in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya.

Rain will also occur at isolated places in the Northeast and Sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim. Light rain and thundershowers are possible in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 45.1 degree Celsius in Barmer in western Rajasthan.

The lowest temperature in the plains was 19.2 degrees Celsius in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal. Today the maximum temperature is expected to be near 42 degrees. IMD has predicted that in the next three days, the temperature in Northwest and Central India may increase by 2 to 4 degrees.