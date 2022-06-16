Weather update: Early morning rains give relief to Delhi-NCR from heat, heavy rainfall predicted in many states

(Image Source: IANS)

Due to Western disturbances, there is a possibility of rain in many states of the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the influence of Western disturbances and low level easterly winds, widespread rain may occur in the western Himalayan region during June 16-18. On the other hand, widespread rain has been predicted in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on June 17. IMD informed by tweeting that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days.

At the same time, during June 15 to June 17, there may be rain in Telangana and from June 15 to June 18 in Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, there is a possibility of rain in Coastal Karnataka during June 16 to June 19 and South Konkan and Goa from June 18 to June 19.

IMD has informed that there is a possibility of a gradual increase in rain activity with thunder, lightning and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next 5 days. At the same time, there is a possibility of scattered heavy rains in Jharkhand during June 16 to June 19.

Whereas on June 16 and June 17, there is a possibility of rain in many areas of Gangetic West Bengal and during June 15-19 there is a possibility of rain in many areas of Bihar. On the other hand, parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rain in the early hours of Thursday.

Due to the rains, the temperature has come down giving relief to the people from the heat. Let us inform that late on Wednesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed that light to moderate intensity rains with thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in Delhi.