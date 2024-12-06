The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the minimum temperature to drop to 6 degree Celsius by December 10.

The national capital Delhi witnessed a dip in temperature on Friday with the minimum temperature dropping to 8.5 degree Celsius at 8:30 am. The temperature fell almost by two degrees over the last 24 hours due to cold northwesterly winds that drive down temperatures and signal the start of winter.

There was also a shallow fog engulfing the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department has (IMD) predicted the minimum temperature to drop to 6 degree Celsius by December 10. On December 4, the recorded minimum temperature in Delhi was 12 degree Celsius. Meanwhile the Air Quality Index in Delhi improved to 'moderate' category after the national capital faced persistent air pollution since the last one month.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in Delhi was 183, categorised as 'moderate' as of 7 am on Friday, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per data of the CPCB, the AQI at Chandani Chowk stands at 183 as of 7 am, 183 at ITO, 168 at Okhla Phase 2, 159 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 195 at Patparganj, 115 at Aya Nagar, 124 at Lodhi Road, 137 at IGI Airport (T3) and 212 at Punjabi Bagh.

However areas such as Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 246, Wazirpur 208, RK Puram 204, Rohini 217, Mundka 244,categorised as 'poor'. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Delhi's AQI was reeling in 'very severe', 'severe', 'very poor' and 'poor' categories post-Diwali. Residents in the region complained of breathing difficulties and several other medical problems.

On Thursday, Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP stage II in view of the betterment in the Air Quality Index (AQI). As per the forecast by IMD the gradual fall in minimum temperatures by two to three degree C likely over parts of Northwest India during the week.

The Met Department said there is a low probability of cold wave conditions over north Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab and Haryana during the second half of week. Due to the passing away of a western disturbance on December 9, there is a low probability of cold wave conditions over north Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab and Haryana during the second half of week one of December.

