The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for extreme heatwave conditions. The ‘feel-like’ temperature hit a staggering 49 degrees Celsius in parts of the city. ​

As summer sets in, Delhi's temperature has been soaring, with a severe heatwave gripping the city on Monday. The mercury hit 43.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, three degrees above normal. Meanwhile, Ayanagar recorded a scorching 45.3°C, breaching the heatwave threshold, accompanied by oppressive humidity levels ranging from 25% to 70%. However, the ‘feel-like’ temperature hit a staggering 49 degrees Celsius in parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for extreme heatwave conditions.

Weather stations across the region reported dangerously high temperatures.

IMD declared heatwave conditions in several areas, when temperatures exceed 40°C with a departure of at least 4.5°C from normal, or cross 45°C. Not only Safdurjung, Ayanagar, Palam (44.3 degrees Celsius), IGNOU (45.5 degrees Celsius), Ridge (44.9 degrees Celsius), and Lodhi Road (43.3 degrees Celsius) are witnessing a heatwave condition. The previous season-high was 42.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 16.

As the temperature continues to soar, IMD forecasts a brief respite from the heat starting Thursday night, with light rain and winds of up to 60 km/h expected to sweep across Delhi. This could potentially bring down temperature by 4–5°C by Friday. “With temperatures exceeding 44.9°C in Hisar, Sirsa, Rohtak, and Ayanagar, heatwave conditions were confirmed over the Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi subdivision, the second straight day of such conditions,” said IMD scientist Krishna Mishra.

Mishra explained that despite hot westerly winds, lingering moisture in the air has intensified the heat, resulting in a two-day heatwave over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, with temperatures exceeding 45°C in several areas. A recent CEEW study highlighted Delhi as one of India's top 10 districts facing high to very high heat risk. Vishwas Chitale from CEEW noted that humidity has increased by 6-9% over the past decade, compounding with rising temperatures to make the perceived heat 3-5 degrees higher.

The extreme weather also exacerbated Delhi's air quality. By 4 pm on Monday, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 235, categorised as "poor," with PM10 being the primary pollutant due to dust upliftment. In contrast, Sunday's AQI was 198, falling in the "moderate" category, with both PM10 and ozone contributing to the pollution.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of temperatures between 43°C and 45°C, with heatwave conditions likely to persist in isolated areas. Meanwhile, a yellow alert for Friday forecasts thunderstorms and gusty winds, signalling the imminent advancement of the southwest monsoon, which is currently experiencing a brief pause but is expected to resume its progress around June 12.