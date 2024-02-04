Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rainfall, check IMD prediction

IMD Scientist Naresh says that after a western disturbance brought on recent rainy weather in North India, another disturbance is expected to affect weather this weekend in the mountainous areas.

Delhi and the surrounding areas witnessed some light rain this morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the national capital will experience gusty winds and sporadic light rain showers throughout the day, with a generally cloudy sky.

IMD Scientist Naresh says that after a western disturbance brought on recent rainy weather in North India, another disturbance is expected to affect weather this weekend in the mountainous areas. he said, "Another Western Disturbance will start affecting from tomorrow, which will lead to heavy snowfall and rainfall in the mountain regions. Rainfall and snowfall may be expected between 75 to 100 per cent of the stations."

He further stated that on February 4, snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North-West Madhya Pradesh may experience light hailstorms.

Powered By

He went on to say that Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are expected to receive snowfall on February 4, while light hailstorms are possible in Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North-West Madhya Pradesh.

"Whenever there is Western Disturbance it leads to changes in wind patterns. So it leads to a rising tendency in temperature. So we do not expect that the temperature will drop in north-west India and central India. Temperatures will increase during the morning. Dense fog may be expected in the morning in isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR," Mr Naresh said.

He continued by saying that because of the western disturbance, cold wave conditions will not be prevalent in north India in the coming days. He said, There will not be a cold day, as temperatures will not drip in the next few days. So we are not expecting cold day in the next few days. We are also not expecting cold wave in the next 5-7 days."