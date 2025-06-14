From Ghaziabad to Gurugram, Delhi NCR has been experiencing scorching heatwaves. However, the weather is going to change soon and will give a relief from the heat.

From Ghaziabad to Gurugram, Delhi NCR has been experiencing scorching heatwaves. There have been no relief from the excessive heat. The humidity and temperature levels are spiking up, from the last few days, crossing 40 degree Celsius. Delhi NCR was on a red alert due to excessiv heatwaves. Scorching heat waves have made it difficult for people to come out of their homes. However, the weather is going to change soon and will give a slight relief from the heat.

Drop in Temperature

There was a slight relief on June 13, Friday. The temperature saw a drop, from 45 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius. The winds were blowing at the speed of 50 km per hour g for the last 24 hours and their was a slight movement of clouds. Humidity levels also saw a drop. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' warning of thunderstorms and rains on Friday late evening. Many areas of Delhi recorded low temperatures.

Little rains till June 18

According to the Meteorological Department, the states of North India including Delhi may get some respite from the heat in the next few days. According to IMD's latest forecast, Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, light rain and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

IMD has predicted rains and thunderstorms in Delhi NCR today, June 14. Delhi NCR regions including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Greater Noida will experience little rains, and a drop in temperature till June 19. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature on Saturday will be between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius. No severe heat is expected after June 14. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 187, which is now in the 'moderate' category.

Haryana and Punjab weather

As per reports, Various parts of Haryana and Punjab are under the grip of scorching heat. Sirsa recordied a maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius, becoming the hottest place on June 13. Bathinda remains the hottest place in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 44 degrees Celsius in Gurugram. Chandigarh, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

