The weather office has predicted that more showers are expected on Saturday as well.

With temperatures marginally falling, Delhi and neighbouring regions experienced light showers and a thunderstorm.

According to IMD, Delhi-NCR will see a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius with a constant wind speed of 37 km/h, and the relative humidity is 37%. According to the weather office, this is the greatest minimum temperature ever recorded for February between 1951 and 2025.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the air quality was in the poor category, with the AQI settling at 260 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, it also rained in certain areas of the city. The IMD said that Thursday's maximum temperature in Delhi, which was cloudy, was 25 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees lower than the typical average. This occurs one day after the city's highest temperature of the season, 32.4 degrees Celsius, was recorded on Wednesday.

Delhi-NCR weather on March 3 or 4

More showers are also expected on Saturday, according to the forecast service.

The minimum temperature is predicted to decrease again starting today and stay steady till March 3 or 4, according to Skymet Weather Vice President Mahesh Palawat, because of the gloomy sky and light rain in the capital.

In the first week of March, snowfall in the hills and a fresh western disturbance are predicted to change the wind pattern.

He added that Delhi's winter season would conclude around March 10 and that there would be no more temperature drops after that since atmospheric pressure would begin to rise once more.