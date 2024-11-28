INDIA
Delhi witnessed a drastic temperature plunge over the past few days due to cold northwesterly winds taking pace.
The national capital experienced its coldest morning of the season on November 28, 2024, as the temperature plummeted to 10.1°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report. This surpassed the previous low of 10.2°C recorded on November 21. A significant drop in temperature has been observed in the city over the past few days, attributed to the intensification of cold northwesterly winds.
The India Meteorological Department forecasted a sunny day with a mainly clear sky and a high temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius. For the coming days, the department has said the city’s minimum temperature may drop further, touching the 10-degree mark on Friday.
Earlier, the lowest daytime temperatures this season were recorded on November 19 at 23.5°C, and on November 18 and 23 at 27.2°C. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature reached 27.3°C, slightly above average, marking the third-lowest temperature of the season. Notably, this year's October temperatures broke a 74-year record. The average maximum temperature for October soared to unprecedented highs, surpassing the previous record of 36.2°C set in 1951.
The air quality in the national capital saw a marginal improvement, as it inched closer to the ‘poor' category, with the Air Quality Index of 313 recorded at 9 am on Thursday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. A thick smog continued to envelop the city, affecting the visibility. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Delhi air pollution remains a pressing concern with significant fluctuations in AQI levels. As of 8:30 a.m., the CPCB recorded the AQI levels at ITO (291), Chandni Chowk (308), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (299), Patparganj (330), Mandir Marg (297), Lodhi Road (255), and Anand Vihar (362), as of 8.30 am.
Shillong Teer Result TODAY November 28, 2024 Thursday: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky winning numbers
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP for Wayanad
Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest morning of season, AQI still 'Very Poor', minimum temperature at...
'Everything that happened...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS how her plans 'crumbled' after Naga Chaitanya divorce
'Yashasvi Jaiswal ne aisa kya kiya…': Ex-Coach reveals key factors behind Prithvi Shaw’s IPL 2025 auction snub
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan admits 'I am not worthy of being...'
Rishabh Pant gifts scooters to two boys who rescued him from horrific car accident, emotional netizens react, WATCH
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take oath as Lok Sabha MP today
This actor had no money to buy gift for Aishwarya Rai, gave greeting card on her wedding anniversary with absurd note
'Family wrath loading...': Here's how groom-to-be saved the day after he forgot kurta for his Haldi ceremony
'Turning into Islamic state': Indian-American body urges Trump, Biden to intervene into attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Hardik Pandya hammers CSK's Rs 2.2 crore pacer with 6,6,6,4 in a single over in BCCI tournament, Watch video here
'Felt the warmth...': Viral video shows girl pampering blue giant parrot, netizens react, WATCH
'So cute': Viral video captures elephant grooving to Bharatnatyam tune, netizens react, WATCH
'You are my...': Abhishek Bachchan reveals mom Jaya Bachchan's reaction when he's been compared to dad Amitabh Bachchan
Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar ditches Karan Veer again, Digvijay Rathee calls her 'ghatiya insaan' as she chooses...
Telangana: 11-year-old choked to death after eating more than three pooris at once, here's what happened
Sreeleela FINALLY REACTS to rumours of getting less fees than Samantha for Pushpa 2's item song: 'We haven't even...'
Gautam Adani indictment row: Adani Group firms surge; Adani Total, Adani Power soar nearly...
Cyclone Fengal: IMD issues 'orange' alert, heavy rains to continue in Tamil Nadu; schools, colleges to remain...
Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's 14th CM today, top INDIA Bloc leaders to attend ceremony
Devendra Fadnavis set to be next CM of Maharashtra? Eknath Shinde hints, 'There is no obstacle from...'
Delhi pollution: Air quality nears 'poor' level in Delhi-NCR, AQI at 302; schools to operate in....
'To everyone listening..': Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchcan, Aishwarya Rai talks about 'power of resilience'
Israel denies legitimacy of ICC warrants against PM Netanyahu: 'Baseless'
Nita Ambani spotted wearing 18-carat white gold watch at IPL auction, it costs Rs...
Bride refuses to marry groom earning Rs 1.2 lakh per month after varmala for this reason
IPL 2025: How unsold players including Prithvi Shaw, David Warner can still take part in 18th season? Know here
IPL Auction 2025: Auctioneer Mallika Sagar’s blunder leaves Delhi Capitals’ co-owner angry, says, ‘It cost us a...'
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Will Rohit Sharma agree to bat in middle-order and let KL Rahul open?
Rashmika Mandanna hints at Pushpa 3 as she pens heartfelt note after wrapping up Pushpa 2: 'Still so much work left'
DNA TV Show: Parliament adjourned again as uproar over Adani issue continues
AR Rahman looks heartbroken in his first appearance after announcing divorce from Saira Banu, watch viral video
IIT Delhi student killed, three injured in cave-in at Lothal archaeological site in Gujarat
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, crew take swift action to contain 'toxic' smell on space station
Sobhita Dhulipala to wear Kanjivaram silk saree, traditional jewellery in wedding with Naga Chaitanya; details inside
Who is Anshul Kamboj, whom MS Dhoni's CSK bought for 10 times more money than base price in IPL Auction?
WATCH: Man carries heavy 20-foot crocodile on his shoulders, video goes viral
Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth granted divorce 20 years after their marriage
Dhanush takes on 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara in Madras HC over Netflix documentary
Suriya's Kanguva is a box office bomb with Rs 68 crore collection in 13 days
Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer crime drama
Aamir Khan didn't have title rights for Dangal but then Salman Khan made a call to...
Gautam Adani companies' market cap surge by Rs 1.24 lakh crore in one day as group clarifies US charges
Mumbai: Air India pilot dies by suicide, boyfriend arrested for abetment
Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab says Jiah Khan had attempted suicide 4-5 times before: 'Woh jo karti thi...'
Meet man, 3rd richest in Malaysia, whose son gave up USD 5 billion empire to become monk at 18
Gaza on the Brink After Lebanon: Is a Ceasefire and Prisoner Swap Imminent?
Can This Ceasefire Hold? Israel, Hezbollah, and the Uncertain Path Ahead
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan says he has 'just been a puppet' in...
IPL Auction 2025: Mohammed Siraj pens a beautiful note for RCB after not being retained
DC owner Parth Jindal bats for new captain KL Rahul, takes indirect dig at LSG's Sanjiv Goenka
Divya Prabha breaks silence on her leaked nude scene from All We Imagine As Light: 'I was totally convinced about...'
Revolutionizing Employee Advocacy: Priyank Mohan's Transformative Digital Appeals Solution at Amazon
Revolutionizing enterprise systems through innovation: Sandhyarani Ganipaneni's transformative SAP journey
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance in 'disruptive' mode again after cola push, now offering...
Who is the little kid that Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani are playing with in viral video?
Keerthy Suresh confirms her relationship with Antony Thattil amid wedding rumours: '15 years and counting'
‘Are these legends fools?': Prithvi Shaw accused of ignoring Sachin, Ganguly, Dravid's advice
Meet Ujjwal Kumar Upkar, son of coaching teacher, who secured rank 1 in BPSC 69th CCE
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan pose with entire cast as they begin last schedule; film to release on...
PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta apologised to Shreyas Iyer after acquiring him for Rs 26.75 crore in IPL auction, here’s why
Subhash Ghai confirms Priyanka Chopra won't be in Aitraaz 2, reveals actress didn't want to do Akshay Kumar's Aitraaz
BabyOrgano Launches Two Variants of Ayurveda-inspired Gelatin Free Gummies for Kids
Cardarine For Women Guide: Best SARMs For Women Explained, SARMs Cutting Stacks And Dosages Revealed
How To Pass A Drug Test In 24 Hours – Pass Any Drug Screen In 1 day!
Best THC Detox Pills For Drug Test Success Revealed: Drug Detox Pills Work (Complete Guide - How They Work, How To Use)
MPOWER Cuts Interest Rates by Up to 4% for Indian Students Studying Abroad
ICC Test rankings: Jasprit Bumrah reclaims top spot in bowling; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli make BIG jump in batting
Empowering India’s Future Innovators: Highlights From Entrepreneurship Cell IIT Kharagpur's EAD-LSM 2024
Bigg Boss 18: Netizens call Eisha Singh 'the most disgusting contestant ever' after she tells Karan Veer Mehra...
Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces average performance bonus for employees, check details
Unsold in IPL auction, Gujarat batter breaks Rishabh Pant’s record of fastest T20 century by an Indian
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 beats Singham Again fair and square at box office with Rs 249 crore earning against Rs 241 crore
'I have grown up watching...':Nagarjuna wants young generation to know more about freedom fighters, unsung heroes
Transforming OFAC sanctions screening through AI/ML innovation: A pioneer's journey of Indra Reddy Mallela
Innovating in Clouds: Sumit Shekhar's pioneer role for multi-cloud AI infrastructure
Viral video: Businessman's Rs 14 lakh Louis Vuitton suitcase for dog draws ire, internet says 'ridiculous'
Gokul Subramanian pioneers AI-driven transformation in healthcare authorization systems
REVEALED: Ram Charan's new look from RC 16 leaves fans stunned due to..., director shares major update of film
KEA VAO Result 2024 DECLARED: Check Paper 1, Paper 2 result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; direct link here
Nagaland Dear Indus 1 PM Lottery Result November 27: Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED at 1 PM, check full list here
Son of Sardaar director Ashwni Dhir's son Jalaj Dhir dies in car accident, 18-year-old's friend arrested: Report
Did you know youngest IPL player Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father sold off his land to finance....
'Always find way...': Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai's cryptic note on 'boundaries' goes viral amid trolling
Mukesh Ambani's mega offer for Jio users, offers 5G unlimited data voucher for just Rs...
Lucknow Super Giant's Rishabh Pant will earn THIS much after tax deduction from Rs 27 crore IPL salary
Amid tussle over CM face in Maharashtra, BJP hints at its firm stand on Fadnavis's name, says, 'no commitment made...'
LoP Rahul Gandhi demands Gautam Adani's arrest after his indictment in US, accuses government of 'protecting' him
Khali stuns crowd by lifting sadhu with his hair at Bageshwar Dham, watch Dhirendra Shastri's reaction
'You love them...': After Malaika Arora was spotted with mystery man, Arjun Kapoor talks about finding happiness in..
Kerala Lottery Results November 27: FIFTY FIFTY FF-119 Wednesday lucky draw result TODAY, check full winners list
Viral: Delhi man's flirty response to Zomato lunch notification 'Akansha is on leave' tickles internet
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala have not sold wedding film rights, insider says their wedding is 'personal and sacred'
Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal remains tense over mosque survey, security personnel deployed, internet shutdown to continue
Who is Jay Bhattacharya? Kolkata-born physician, Stanford professor, set to lead US health agency
Meet man with Rs 1246575 crore net worth, has pledged to donate 99% of his wealth, not Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani
Chennai power shortage: Electricity supply disruption to impact THESE areas due to...
Aadar Jain is now 'forever & always' with Alekha Advani, drops pics from Roka ceremony, poses with Karisma and family
'Displays their true...': Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma FINALLY breaks silence on defamation case against her