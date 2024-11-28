Delhi witnessed a drastic temperature plunge over the past few days due to cold northwesterly winds taking pace.

The national capital experienced its coldest morning of the season on November 28, 2024, as the temperature plummeted to 10.1°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report. This surpassed the previous low of 10.2°C recorded on November 21. A significant drop in temperature has been observed in the city over the past few days, attributed to the intensification of cold northwesterly winds.

The India Meteorological Department forecasted a sunny day with a mainly clear sky and a high temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius. For the coming days, the department has said the city’s minimum temperature may drop further, touching the 10-degree mark on Friday.

Earlier, the lowest daytime temperatures this season were recorded on November 19 at 23.5°C, and on November 18 and 23 at 27.2°C. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature reached 27.3°C, slightly above average, marking the third-lowest temperature of the season. Notably, this year's October temperatures broke a 74-year record. The average maximum temperature for October soared to unprecedented highs, surpassing the previous record of 36.2°C set in 1951.

The air quality in the national capital saw a marginal improvement, as it inched closer to the ‘poor' category, with the Air Quality Index of 313 recorded at 9 am on Thursday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. A thick smog continued to envelop the city, affecting the visibility. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi air pollution remains a pressing concern with significant fluctuations in AQI levels. As of 8:30 a.m., the CPCB recorded the AQI levels at ITO (291), Chandni Chowk (308), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (299), Patparganj (330), Mandir Marg (297), Lodhi Road (255), and Anand Vihar (362), as of 8.30 am.