Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, traffic jams, waterlogging reported, IMD issues red alert

The state will see widespread light to moderate rainfall over other areas over the course of the next five days. Public warnings have been released by the Dakshina Kannada district administration asking residents to stay away from water and low-lying areas.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, traffic jams, waterlogging reported, IMD issues red alert
With more rain predicted, Kerala is under an orange alert from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It is anticipated that isolated areas of Kerala will experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until August 1. August 2 is also expected to see a lot of rain. Furthermore, there is a chance of strong surface winds over Kerala with velocities of up to 50 kmph, ranging from 30 to 40 kmph.
Karnataka's south interior and coastal regions are under a red alert warning. It is expected that these areas will continue to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. For other parts of the state, an orange alert has been issued.

The state will see widespread light to moderate rainfall over other areas over the course of the next five days. Public warnings have been released by the Dakshina Kannada district administration asking residents to stay away from water and low-lying areas.
 
It is anticipated that Delhi, the nation's capital, experinece significant rainfall, which will relieve the oppressive heat there. The lowest temperature recorded in Delhi was 30.4 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature. According to IMD, the maximum temperature will probably be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the humidity will likely hover around 79%. It is predicted that rain will persist in the nation's capital until August 5. There has been water logging in areas, and traffic jam.

It is probable that light to moderate rainfall will be observed across a large area in Northwest India, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Over the next four to five days, there is a chance of widespread to scattered rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. Between August 3 and 4, the IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat over isolated locations along the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
