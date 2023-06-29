Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Weather update: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram likely to receive 'moderate to heavy' rainfall for next 5-6 days, IMD

The National Capital is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days, informs IMD.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Weather update: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram likely to receive 'moderate to heavy' rainfall for next 5-6 days, IMD
Delhi monsoon | Photo: File

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the national capital is expected to experience rainfall in the next five days. Delhi witnessed lashes of rain on Thursday.  Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 23 degrees Celsius which is four notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature dropped to 34.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, said IMD. 

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert in the city after Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday.  “Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers can be expected for the rest of this week. More rainfall may occur next week,” HT quoted an IMD official as saying.

In the last 24 hours, the city received an average of 0.1mm of rainfall. 

Read: Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses arrested minister Senthil Balaji from Cabinet, sparks outrage among opposition

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the moderate category at 101. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category from June 30 to July 2.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was also reported in parts of Najafgarh, Okhla, Anand Vihar, Kanjhawala and Loni Road.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple likely to launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.