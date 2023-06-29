Weather update: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram likely to receive 'moderate to heavy' rainfall for next 5-6 days, IMD

Delhi monsoon | Photo: File

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the national capital is expected to experience rainfall in the next five days. Delhi witnessed lashes of rain on Thursday. Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 23 degrees Celsius which is four notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature dropped to 34.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, said IMD.

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert in the city after Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday. “Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers can be expected for the rest of this week. More rainfall may occur next week,” HT quoted an IMD official as saying.

In the last 24 hours, the city received an average of 0.1mm of rainfall.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the moderate category at 101. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category from June 30 to July 2.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was also reported in parts of Najafgarh, Okhla, Anand Vihar, Kanjhawala and Loni Road.