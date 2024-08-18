Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience light rainfall tomorrow, check IMD forecast here

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience light rainfall tomorrow, check IMD forecast here

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience light rainfall tomorrow, check IMD forecast here

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Bollywood stars who own houses worth over Rs 100 crore

Bollywood stars who own houses worth over Rs 100 crore

Animals that give birth without mating

Animals that give birth without mating

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 8 Bollywood films to watch with your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 8 Bollywood films to watch with your siblings

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर क��र करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

Kangana Ranaut on her marriage plans, says one doesn't have to find the right person: 'That's the biggest disaster...'

Kangana Ranaut on her marriage plans, says one doesn't have to find the right person: 'That's the biggest disaster...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience light rainfall tomorrow, check IMD forecast here

According to the IMD, between August 1 and Thursday, Delhi experienced rainfall every day. Earlier on Friday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the normal while the humidity level stood at 70 per cent.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 07:53 PM IST

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience light rainfall tomorrow, check IMD forecast here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon bringing respite from humid weather conditions.Earlier, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rains for Saturday and Sunday."Rain will reduce in Delhi from August 17 onwards. 

    There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI on Saturday.

    According to the IMD, between August 1 and Thursday, Delhi experienced rainfall every day. Earlier on Friday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the normal while the humidity level stood at 70 per cent.Last week following heavy rains in Delhi, a seven-year-old boy died after drowning in a pond at a DDA park in the Rohini area, police said.

    Preliminary inquiry revealed that the child had drowned in a 'pond' formed due to rainwater accumulation in the park.The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem.Earlier, three civil UPSC aspirants had died after a basement library at Rau's IAS Circle was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajinder Nagar.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Anil Ambani is set to open a new company, PM Modi's scheme is main target

    Anil Ambani is set to open a new company, PM Modi's scheme is main target

    Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film fails to beat Vedaa despite positive reviews, earns just..

    Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film fails to beat Vedaa despite positive reviews, earns just..

    French star Alain Delon passes away at 88

    French star Alain Delon passes away at 88

    How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

    How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

    'Never thought..': Neeraj Chopra reflects on Arshad's Olympic record throw that earned Pakistan star gold medal

    'Never thought..': Neeraj Chopra reflects on Arshad's Olympic record throw that earned Pakistan star gold medal

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

    This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

    Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

    Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

    In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

    In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

    5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

    5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

    This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

    This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement