Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience light rainfall tomorrow, check IMD forecast here

According to the IMD, between August 1 and Thursday, Delhi experienced rainfall every day. Earlier on Friday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the normal while the humidity level stood at 70 per cent.

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon bringing respite from humid weather conditions.Earlier, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rains for Saturday and Sunday."Rain will reduce in Delhi from August 17 onwards.

There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI on Saturday.

Last week following heavy rains in Delhi, a seven-year-old boy died after drowning in a pond at a DDA park in the Rohini area, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the child had drowned in a 'pond' formed due to rainwater accumulation in the park.The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem.Earlier, three civil UPSC aspirants had died after a basement library at Rau's IAS Circle was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajinder Nagar.

