As summer sets in, Delhi's temperature has been soaring, with a severe heatwave gripping the city on Monday. The mercury hit 43.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, three degrees above normal. Meanwhile, Ayanagar recorded a scorching 45.3°C, breaching the heatwave threshold, accompanied by oppressive humidity levels ranging from 25% to 70%. However, the ‘feel-like’ temperature hit a staggering 49 degrees Celsius in parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for extreme heatwave conditions.