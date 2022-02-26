Search icon
Weather Update! Delhi likely to witness rains, thunderstorms for next 2 days

Parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Odisha, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands also experienced rainfall on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi did witness massive winds and rainfall, but what surprised Delhiites last night was a hailstorm accompanied by thunder and rain.  

On Friday night, the national capital experienced light to heavy rains and the condition is likely to remain the same for the next two days as per the IMD. 

Along with Delhi, other states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness rainfall as well. 

Places like Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Barwala and others shall also receive thunderstorms and rainfall. 

Parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Odisha, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands also experienced rainfall on Friday. 

