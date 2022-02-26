Weather Update! Delhi likely to witness rains, thunderstorms for next 2 days

As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi did witness massive winds and rainfall, but what surprised Delhiites last night was a hailstorm accompanied by thunder and rain.

On Friday night, the national capital experienced light to heavy rains and the condition is likely to remain the same for the next two days as per the IMD.

26/02/2022: 02:40 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, February 25, 2022

Along with Delhi, other states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness rainfall as well.

Places like Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Barwala and others shall also receive thunderstorms and rainfall.

Parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Odisha, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands also experienced rainfall on Friday.