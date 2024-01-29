Weather update: Cold waves grip Delhi-NCR amid snow spell prediction in North India, check IMD forecast

Apart from the national capital, the northwest parts of India are currently experiencing a severe cold spell, and it doesn't look like the weather will get any better anytime soon.

As Delhi battles a coldwave, a light layer of fog covered the city early on Monday, reducing visibility. The bad weather at the New Delhi Railway Station also caused train service delays. The minimum temperature for today drops to 9 Degrees Celcius for Delhi.

Apart from the national capital, the northwest parts of India are currently experiencing a severe cold spell, and it doesn't look like the weather will get any better anytime soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain and snowfall over Kashmir over the next two days. The IMD also predicts extremely cold weather for Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, along with heavy fog.

IMD predicts light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh between January 28 and February 3.

The IMD also issues a warning for sporadic, heavy snowfall and rain over Himachal Pradesh on January 31, 2024, and over Kashmir on January 30 and 31. It is recommended that local weather reports be followed and that travellers and residents in these areas take the appropriate safety precautions.

While Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh can anticipate light rainfall from January 31 to February 2, 2024, Uttarakhand is expected to experience light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall.

In several areas of Uttar Pradesh from January 28 to 30, as well as in certain isolated areas of Rajasthan on January 29 and 30, IMD predicts dense to very dense fog conditions for a few hours during the night and morning.

The prediction includes Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, where isolated areas on January 28 and 29, 2024, are anticipated to have dense to extremely dense fog conditions.