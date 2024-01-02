Headlines

Weather update: Cold wave conditions likely in these states; check IMD forecast here

IMD Director General Dr Mrutynjay Mohapatra said speaking to news agency ANI, “During 5th to 11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, it may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

Weather update: Cold wave conditions likely in these states; check IMD forecast here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that we can expect temperatures likely to fall from January 5 to 11. This shift in the weather is predicted to cause cold wave conditions in some north Indian states.

IMD Director General Dr Mrutynjay Mohapatra said speaking to news agency ANI, “During 5th to 11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, it may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India. Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, and areas of Haryana and Rajasthan. In these areas, from the 5th to 11th we can expect cold wave conditions.”

He also mentions that there's a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Arabian Sea, which is forming clouds over areas in both the Lakshadweep and Maldives Islands.

The IMD forecasts that heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep with likely powerful winds, ranging from 40-50 kmph, is expected over the coming three days. The fishermen have also been advised to not go out into the sea.

Mohapatra during a press conference on Monday forecasted average rainfall for January, February, and March. 

According to PTI, Mohapatra highlighted that 2023 stood as the second warmest year since 1901. He pointed out that the yearly mean air temperature across the country was 0.65 degrees Celsius above normal. 
To date, 2016 holds the record of being the warmest year with the yearly mean air temperature surpassing the normal by 0.710 degrees Celsius.

 

