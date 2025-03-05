The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for snowfall and heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the snow alert for the mountains, the weather in the Delhi-NCR region has become cooler, especially in the mornings and evenings.

It is expected that the northwest will be the primary source of surface wind, with morning gusts of 12 to 14 kmph and afternoon gusts of 22 to 24 kmph.

The weather on the plains is being subtly impacted by snowfall in the mountains, which is bringing Delhi and the neighbouring areas cold winds and light rain.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday but showed a slight improvement from Monday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports that the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 113 at 7 am on Monday, while it was 153 at the same hour on Tuesday.

At 4 p.m., the city's 24-hour average AQI was 148. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee lifted Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as pollution levels decreased.