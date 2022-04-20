Weather update: April 19 was the hottest day for Delhi-NCR this season

(Image Source: IANS)

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday witnessed the hottest day of the season with eight out of 12 weather stations in the region recording a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius or more. India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information. The IMD said the maximum temperature recorded at the Sports Complex weather station was 45 degrees Celsius.

IMD said that on Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal. This is the highest temperature of the season so far. The maximum temperature in the city was also recorded on April 11 at 42.6 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The humidity level ranged between 31% and 17%. Heatwave continues in Delhi since the last seven days. The IMD has predicted less heatwave conditions due to western disturbances, wind conditions and cloudy weather over the region in the coming days.

According to the IMD, light rain is expected at some places in the national capital till April 22 and winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) are expected on April 19 and 20. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms around April 21 and 22, due to which some relief is expected.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 324 at 8 pm, which falls in the 'very poor' category. AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor'. And an AQI between 401 and 500 is considered 'severe'.

