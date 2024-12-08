The IMD defines cold wave conditions as a significant drop in temperature compared to normal climatological values for a given location.

Parts of Delhi experienced rainfall on Sunday evening, leading to a noticeable dip in temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed this change to a western disturbance over central Pakistan and nearby regions, which is likely to cause light to isolated rain in Delhi-NCR over the next two days, starting Sunday.

In its latest forecast, the IMD also warned of an impending cold wave across much of North India, expected to begin on December 9. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, speaking to ANI, stated that temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to drop significantly after December 9, marking the onset of colder weather in the region. As residents prepare for the upcoming cold spell, the recent showers have provided temporary respite from pollution and brought a fresh chill to the air.

Light rain is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi," Kumar told ANI. "Temperatures may rise in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR on December 8 and 9. After December 9, the temperature will decrease, and cold wave conditions may develop. The cold wave will first hit Rajasthan, followed by Punjab and Haryana," he added. According to an IMD release, cold wave conditions are expected in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions starting December 11.

Meanwhile, residents sought refuge in night shelters set up by the Delhi government amid the inclement weather on Saturday night. Shelters have been established at various locations in the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin Flyover. Delhi's air quality also deteriorated, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to the ' very poor' category on Sunday. The AQI was recorded at 302 at 4 pm. Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court permitted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR, downgrading them to GRAP Stage II in view of improved air quality.However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in effect across the region.

