Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jaishankar meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, says, 'confident that his talks with PM Modi will...'

Anil Ambani RISES as value of his company goes up by Rs 24,000 crore, it is...

Weather update: Amid monsoon withdrawals in other states, Delhi-NCR continues to face warm temperatures till...

Meet woman, who built her company from zero to Rs 10000000, became CEO at 24, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to earn two crucial points

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jaishankar meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, says, 'confident that his talks with PM Modi will...'

Jaishankar meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, says, 'confident that his talks with PM Modi will...'

Anil Ambani RISES as value of his company goes up by Rs 24,000 crore, it is...

Anil Ambani RISES as value of his company goes up by Rs 24,000 crore, it is...

Weather update: Amid monsoon withdrawals in other states, Delhi-NCR continues to face warm temperatures till...

Weather update: Amid monsoon withdrawals in other states, Delhi-NCR continues to face warm temperatures till...

7 quietest places in the world

7 quietest places in the world

Butter Vs Margarine: Which one is healthier?

Butter Vs Margarine: Which one is healthier?

From Arshad Warsi to Salman Khan, hosts of Bigg Boss

From Arshad Warsi to Salman Khan, hosts of Bigg Boss

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मो�टी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: Amid monsoon withdrawals in other states, Delhi-NCR continues to face warm temperatures till...

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5°C, which is 2°C above normal, and a minimum temperature of 24.8°C, which is 3°C above normal.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

Weather update: Amid monsoon withdrawals in other states, Delhi-NCR continues to face warm temperatures till...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many regions in northwest India, including Delhi, are experiencing above-normal day and night temperatures following the withdrawal of the monsoon. These conditions are expected to persist for at least another week, after which a slight dip in temperatures is anticipated. “This is a transition period. There are no clouds, and the sun is shining directly. Cold northerly winds haven't entered the region yet, which is why it's hot in some parts of northwest India. However, after a week, we expect a gradual decline in temperatures,” said M. Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5°C, which is 2°C above normal, and a minimum temperature of 24.8°C, which is 3°C above normal. IMD officials mentioned that temperatures during Navratri and the days following it are also expected to remain above normal.

However, the complete withdrawal of the monsoon will take time, according to the IMD. Although the monsoon season officially ended on September 30, the monsoon usually withdraws from the country around October 15. Currently, the withdrawal line passes through Nautanwa, Sultanpur, Panna, Narmadapuram, Khargaon, Nandurbar, and Navsari. Conditions are favorable for the further withdrawal of the monsoon from the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of Maharashtra over the next 2-3 days.

“We are still recording heavy rainfall in parts of peninsular India, and rain will continue over northeast India as well, so the withdrawal will take some time,” Mohapatra added. An upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over the southwest and adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh, at lower and middle tropospheric levels.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall (6.5 to 20.5 cm) is very likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal until Monday, and over Kerala during the next 5 days,” IMD said. The monsoon withdrawal will continue into the second week of October and is expected to be complete by October 10-16. Once the southwest monsoon withdraws, the Northeast Monsoon is likely to set in around October 15, according to the IMD’s extended-range forecast issued on Friday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT drop out, who cracked JEE twice, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, then resigned due to...

Meet IIT drop out, who cracked JEE twice, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, then resigned due to...

Indian designer Anita Dongre launches first Diwali barbie in Rajasthan-inspired lehenga

Indian designer Anita Dongre launches first Diwali barbie in Rajasthan-inspired lehenga

Anil Ambani RISES as value of his company goes up by Rs 24,000 crore, it is...

Anil Ambani RISES as value of his company goes up by Rs 24,000 crore, it is...

J-K: Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara district, operation underway

J-K: Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara district, operation underway

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement