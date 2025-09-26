Weather update: Air travel hit, IT firms urged to adopt WFH as heavy rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad; check forecast here

Heavy rains continued to throw life out of gear in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday, i.e., September 25, prompting authorities to issue advisories as more downpours are expected in the city over the weekend.

As rains lashed several parts of the city, the Cyderabad police urged tech companies to consider allowing employees to work from home to reduce traffic congestion.

More showers likely over weekend

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain showers, accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday. The weatherman also sounded an alert for water pooling on roads and low-lying areas. The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in multiple Telangana districts, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, and Hanumakonda.

Air travel hit

Incessant rains also affected air travel, with three IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune being diverted to Vijaywada on Thursday, i.e., September 25, due to poor visibility and extreme weather conditions. The airline issued a travel advisory on 'X', stating, "The rain has slowed more than just the skies; roads across Hyderabad are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic."

The airline also urged passengers to keep an eye on their flight status before traveling and to leave early for the airport.