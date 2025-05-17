The states under alert are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana. Bihar is also likely to receive heavy rain on May 18.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in 13 states from May 17 and 18. The states under alert are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana. Bihar is also likely to receive heavy rain on May 18.

Rainfall Forecast for Northeast India

Northeast India likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning for the next seven days. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during May 17-21, and Tripura during May 17-18. IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya on May 17-18 and for Arunachal Pradesh on May 17.

Southern India rainfall:

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Isolated heavy rain may occur on May 19, 22, and 23 over Coastal Karnataka.

West India:

The Konkan belt, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are expected to have light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning from May 17-22.

East and Central India:

Light to moderate rain is predicted in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim for the next seven days.

Northwest India:

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand could have light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from May 17-21.

Heatwave Conditions:

The IMD has also put out a heatwave warning for some areas. Jammu & Kashmir will experience heatwave conditions on May 17-18, Southwest Uttar Pradesh on May 17, West Rajasthan from May 17-22, and North Madhya Pradesh on May 18-19. Bihar and Odisha will experience hot and humid conditions on May 17.

Citizens are urged to prepare themselves for extreme weather conditions.