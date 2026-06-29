Weather Today: IMD warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms, gusty wind across southern India and East

An active monsoon trough is driving widespread showers. While some areas will get consistent monsoon rain, others may face severe thunderstorms with brief spells of heavy downpour.

With the monsoon intensifying nationwide, weather activity on Monday, June 29 is set to stay high across several parts of India. Latest IMD-based forecasts indicate that many northern, eastern, central, and southern states could see moderate to heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

An active monsoon trough is driving widespread showers. While some areas will get consistent monsoon rain, others may face severe thunderstorms with brief spells of heavy downpour.

IMD predicts heavy monsson to reach northern states soon

According to a PTI report, the IMD said Sunday that the monsoon is likely to advance further across northern states over the next five to six days, though heatwave conditions may continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh for now.

The IMD expects the monsoon to reach more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the next two to three days.

"Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27-28. This year, however, it is likely to be delayed by about a week," Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, said.

States which are likely to receive heavy rain on June 29

Forecasters define an extremely heavy day as one where a region gets over 20 cm of rain — enough to flood low-lying streets in just a few hours. Outside the hills, isolated very heavy rain is expected in other parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and pockets of Kerala.

Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are also likely to see heavy rainfall.

When will Delhi receive rainfall?

Delhi stayed hot on Sunday, logging its warmest morning in two years. The minimum temperature was 31.1°C, 3.2°C above normal, while the maximum reached 41.8°C.

The IMD said the city faced heatwave conditions, with the "feels-like" temperature hitting about 50.7°C at 5:30 pm. Thunderstorms with rain are forecast for Monday.

The weather department has also warned of heatwave conditions, possibly severe, in parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 28 and 29. Prayagraj recorded 43.4°C, and Lucknow hit 39.7°C, which is 3.6°C above normal.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, widespread rainfall is expected to continue through the start of July in Northeast India, western coastal areas, and parts of the southern peninsula. With the monsoon progressing into northern and central regions, more areas will likely see higher rainfall.