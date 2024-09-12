Weather report: Orange alert for Delhi-NCR, know IMD predictions for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and more

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR. Several states are also likely to receive severe rainfall, as per the weather department.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR, East Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and East Madhya Pradesh. The weather department has also forecasted severe rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh for the following three days.

IMD forecast for Delhi

According to the IMD predictions, the national capital is expected to receive average to severe showers along with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and cloudy weather today, i.e., September 12. The maximum temperature is likely to remain 30 and the minimum will be 23 degrees celsius.

Weather forecast for northeast Indian states

The MeT department has predicted very heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

"Very Heavy Rainfall expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura today 12.09.2024", said the IMD in a post on 'X'.

IMD forecast for northwest India

According to the MeT department, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive isolated downpours on September 12 and 13. East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy rain showers in isolated places today. Similar weather patterns are expected to be witnessed in East Rajasthan from September 12 to 15.

Moreover, states including -- Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand -- are expected to see similar weather patterns from September 12 to 14. In addition, Himachal Pradesh is likely to get rain showers on September 12 and 13.

Weather forecast for West and central India

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Central India and Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region during the week; Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch during the week", as per the weather department's forecast.

IMD forecast: South India

The IMD has predicted that there might be widespread light to average rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Mahe today.