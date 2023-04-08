Search icon
Weather news: Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during next 5 days, check IMD update

IMD weather update: No heat wave conditions are likely over any part of the country during the next few days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

IMD weather news: During the next five days, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise over most parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. It has predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperature by two to four degree Celsius. 

"Maximum temperatures are in the range of 38-39°C over parts of Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Rayalaseema. They are below normal by 1-3°C over most parts of the country except Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jammu, Kashmir, parts of northeastern states where it is above normal by 1-2 °C," the IMD said in its press release.

Earlier, the IMD predicted that light rainfall is likely in some districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, which will bring some relief to the residents of the state from the heat.

"Light rainfall was recorded in Ujjain district in the last 24 hours and the remaining parts of the state remained dry. Also, the weather will be clear in the next 24 hours though there is a possibility of light drizzle in Betul and Chhindwara districts of the state," said senior meteorologist Narendra Meshram, IMD Bhopal.

Further, according to the met office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over Burhanpur, South Khandwa and adjoining Khargone parts in forenoon hours.

READ | India reports 6,155 new Covid cases, Centre ask states to ramp up testing

