Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi, with more showers expected, while Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan brace for severe weather warnings.

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers later in the night. Central, southern, and some northern areas of Delhi experienced rainfall in the evening.

The IMD forecasted moderate to heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in areas like Preet Vihar, ITO, and Akshardham over the next few hours. The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi predicts light to moderate rain with thundershowers and generally cloudy skies until August 11.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, the regional meteorological centre in Shimla has issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated locations on Saturday. A 'yellow' warning for heavy rain is in effect until August 15.

The centre also warned of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts through Saturday. Additionally, the weather department warned of potential landslides, flash floods, and damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Rajasthan

Dausa and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall on Friday. Mahua in Dausa received the highest rainfall at 195 mm, followed by Nadbai (Bharatpur) with 160 mm, Baijpura with 123 mm, and Bayana with 113 mm. Jaipur's Virat Nagar saw 114 mm of rain, while Thanagazi and Mundawar in Alwar registered 106 mm and 63 mm, respectively.

The weather office indicated that thunderstorms and rain will likely persist in many parts of eastern Rajasthan over the next five to seven days. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify in some areas of the Jodhpur division during August 9-10.

IMD's Rain Prediction

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh until August 15; over Punjab on August 10; in Haryana and Chandigarh until August 12; in West Uttar Pradesh until August 13; and in Jammu and Kashmir on August 10, 11, 14, and 15.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Gujarat Region on August 10.

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Bihar until August 15; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim until August 11; and in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 10 and between August 13 and 15.