Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Delhi: 18-year-old dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

Ahead of Democratic Convention, here's Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' latest standing in polls

Weather Forecast: IMD issues orange alert for these states, check details here

Meet man, a truck driver, now YouTube sensation, earns Rs 10 lakh a month from cooking videos, he is...

Weather Forecast: IMD issues orange alert for these states, check details here

The IMD has issued an orange alert, signifying heavy rainfall, in isolated places in many states.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Weather Forecast: IMD issues orange alert for these states, check details here
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in states including -- Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Manipur, Pudducherry, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Kerala, East Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal. 

In addition, the weather department has also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on August 20 and 21 as well as Bihar on August 21, and 22. 

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate spell of rainfall at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, North and Central Kerala, north interior Tamil Nadu, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand today. 

 

Meanwhile, the national capital is also expected to witness scattered rainfall throughout the week, according to the MeT Department. 

As per the IMD, Delhi and the adjoining NCR has been witnessing the longest spell of continuous rains in the past 13 years, bringing relief from the scorching heat and water scarcity in many places. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
