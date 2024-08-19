Weather Forecast: IMD issues orange alert for these states, check details here

The IMD has issued an orange alert, signifying heavy rainfall, in isolated places in many states.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in states including -- Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Manipur, Pudducherry, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Kerala, East Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

In addition, the weather department has also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on August 20 and 21 as well as Bihar on August 21, and 22.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate spell of rainfall at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, North and Central Kerala, north interior Tamil Nadu, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand today.

Meanwhile, the national capital is also expected to witness scattered rainfall throughout the week, according to the MeT Department.

As per the IMD, Delhi and the adjoining NCR has been witnessing the longest spell of continuous rains in the past 13 years, bringing relief from the scorching heat and water scarcity in many places.