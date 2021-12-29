Weather forecast: IMD issues cold wave alert in 4 states, wet spell likely in some parts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned that the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in some states of North India till end of this week. Earlier, IMD on Monday issued a yellow alert, predicting a cold wave on December 31 in the south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

Light rainfall at isolated places is also likely over the region on December 28-29. On the other hand, some other parts of the country will also receive rains and hailstorm for the next couple of days, the MeT Department said.

Several places across districts of Maharashtra witnessed hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning on Tuesday evening with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting similar weather for Wednesday over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and large parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Wet spell for several states of northwest India will continue for the next two days. According to IMD predictions, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from December 31 to January 2. Cold wave conditions are also expected in north Rajasthan on January 1 and January 2.

Dense fog in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan in night and morning hours during next three days. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh are likely to witness dense fog on December 30 and December 31.

Temperatures are likely to drop in some areas of Gujarat from Wednesday, the meteorological department said. If we go towards the eastern part of the country, the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Bihar on December 29 and December 30. The mercury dropped by a notch in Delhi on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

(With Agency Inputs)