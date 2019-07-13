Weather change in Madhya Pradesh? CM Kamal Nath does a dinner diplomacy

With the Congress government in the state surviving on a slim majority, the dinner diplomacy was meant to showcase unity among various groups in the party

It seems the political happenings in Karnataka and Goa has sent ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh into a tizzy. Chief Minister Kamal Nath is leaving nothing to chance to keep his flock together and hosted a dinner on Wednesday night.

The dinner, organised at the official residence of State Health Minister Tulsi Silawat, was attended by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, all the ministers and the MLAs of the party. It was also attended by SP, BSP, and independent MLAs.

With the Congress government in the state surviving on a slim majority, the dinner diplomacy was meant to showcase unity among various groups in the party. However, it made the Opposition BJP raise some questions.

Speaking in the Assembly, BJP leader and former cabinet minister Narottam Mishra said, "A message has been doing rounds on WhatsApp. It seems the torrential rains have finally hit Madhya Pradesh after Goa and Karnataka. Soon, it is going to rain heavily here." To which, Finance Minister for the state, Tarun Bhanot said, "The BJP has displayed its character in Goa and Karnataka. However, it is not a concern for us." Attacking Mishra, he said, "If people can see politics in all of us dining together, then this is a very big problem." "The BJP is striving hard to gain power, however, they will never gain it this way," he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the entire issue, CM Kamal Nath said, "The situation in Madhya Pradesh is not like Goa and Karnataka. We held talks related to 'Centre' over dinner. He further clarified that since Scindia was going to stay there for the night,

