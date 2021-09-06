Headlines

India

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states for next three days due to revival of Southwest monsoon

The IMD predicted that during the three-day period, heavy to very heavy rains is expected to take place over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2021, 08:39 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) on Sunday (September 5) predicted that several parts over south, west and north India would receive heavy rainfall during the next three days. According to IMD, the heavy rainfall would occur as a result of the revival of the Southwest Monsoon. 

The IMD predicted that during the three-day period, heavy to very heavy rains is expected to take place over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Under the influence of the west-northwestward movement of a likely low-pressure area, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are expected over south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and south Chhattisgarh from September 5-7. 

The IMD predicted that North Marathawada, north-madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan, Gujarat Region would receive rainfall during September 7-9. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over north Konkan during September 7-8, central Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on September 8, and Telangana on September 7. The rainfall pattern would increase with scattered to fairly widespread rains over most parts of northwest India with isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab, and Jammu region, and east Rajasthan from September 7-9. 

It is to be noted that India recorded deficient rainfall in August but the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent.

