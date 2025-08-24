Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Weather Alert: IMD predicts heavy rain in J-K, Mumbai, Gurgaon; Possible flooding and waterlogging, check state-wise forecast

As heavy rain wreaks havoc in the northernmost union territory of Jammu-Kashmir, the IMD issued an orange alert for all the districts. The department has issued heavy rains forecast for Gurgaon, Mumbai and flood situation for some parts of UP and Bihar.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 02:55 PM IST

Weather Alert: IMD predicts heavy rain in J-K, Mumbai, Gurgaon; Possible flooding and waterlogging, check state-wise forecast
Check state-wise list for full weather forecast.
Weather Jammu Kashmir: As heavy rain wreaks havoc in the northern most union territory of Jammu-Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an orange alert for all the districts of the union territory. The IMD has also issued forecast of overcast skies, light rain, and thunderstorms. After the weather department issued rain alerts for J&K, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed all concerned departments to be more vigilant as major areas of JK remain flooded due to torrential rains.

What damages have been done in Jammu due to rains?

The Jammu weather has become severe due to incessant rains. Heavy rains have caused damage across the region. Heavy rains have also caused severe waterlogging in many areas including IIM Jammu where authorities pressed boats service as part of rescue operation. The CM’s office said in a post on X that waterlogging had been reported in many residential areas, as rivers and nallahs were flowing above the danger mark.

“Control rooms are active and the CM Office is in touch with departments. Priority is being given to drainage in affected areas and restoration of essential services like water supply and power. People are advised to remain cautious,” Abdullah said.

What is the state-wise weather forecast?

-Maharashtra (Konkan, Ghats, Mumbai, Pune): IMD has issued yellow alerts for parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra ghats from August 25 to 29. Mumbai & Ghat regions are expected to see heavy rain, especially between August 26–28, with more than potential 100 mm in 24 hours on peak days. Pune & Nashik will mostly see light to moderate showers—far less intense than previous deluges.

-Andhra Pradesh (Coastal Regions)- A low-pressure area forming over the northwest Bay of Bengal around August 25 is expected to bring heavy rain to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) on August 26, and light to moderate showers across NCAP and SCAP on August 27. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds (30–40 km/h) expected around festival time (Vinayaka Chavithi).

-DelhiNCR & UP/Bihar Region: After intense rains on August 23, they are expected to persist through Monday (Aug 25). Similar wet weather is forecasted for parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with potential flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas. In Gurgaon, a Yellow Alert is in place for Sunday and Tuesday, forecasting heavy rain in isolated regions over the next 3–4 days, accompanied by thunderstorms.

-Gujarat (Ahmedabad & Districts): The IMD has issued warnings for continued heavy to very heavy rainfall through the upcoming week, especially affecting Ahmedabad and other districts. Residents and local authorities are urged to remain vigilant.

-Kolkata & East Coast: After a recent decrease in rainfall, a low-pressure system forming near the Bay of Bengal (around Aug 25) could bring renewed showers to Kolkata and adjacent coastal areas next week. The exact impact will depend on the system’s evolution and path.

Central India Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal saw heavy evening showers, leading to waterlogging and disrupted traffic. The forecast calls for a mostly cloudy Sunday, with light to moderate rain and possible thunderstorms, and temperatures hovering around 27 °C day / 23 °C night. This is tied to a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and a cyclonic circulation moving westward.

What about the flood situation in India, Jammu-Kashmir?

India continues to grapple with the aftermath of one of the most severe monsoon spells in years, which has resulted in widespread flooding and landslides, including:

-Mumbai deluge (Aug 15–19)—837mm of rain, resulting in 21+ deaths and major disruptions.

-Cloudburst in Uttarkashi (Aug 5)—at least five fatalities and over 50 people missing.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
