Wearing traditional Madhubani stole & cap, BJP MP Ashok Kumar Yadav attends first day of 17th Lok Sabha

BJP MP from Bihar's Madhubani, Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav arrived at the Parliament for the oath-taking ceremony of the Lok Sabha MPs on Monday wearing a stole and a cap with traditional Madhubani art.

The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected MPs will be spread over two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath today along with other Lok Sabha members including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Addressing media ahead of the first Parliament session, PM Modi reached out to the opposition and said they shouldn't bother about the numbers in the Lok Sabha and must raise their voice as it was crucial to the government.