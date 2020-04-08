Headlines

Delhi, Mumbai make face masks compulsory for anyone stepping out

The move came shortly after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to wear masks before stepping out of their homes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2020, 09:07 PM IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of Mumbai, has made it compulsory for people to wear masks in the city who step out of their homes for any reason to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“All persons moving in public places for whatever reason must wear a 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily,’’ the civic body said in its order, adding that home-made masks could also be used.

It also said that not wearing masks in Mumbai is a punishable offence under the India Penal Code (IPC) and those not complying with the order will be arrested.

The move is aimed at preventing the COVID-19 spread and came shortly after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to wear masks before stepping out of their homes.

"People should inculcate a habit using homemade masks while stepping out of their homes to buy essentials now, and also later when the situation improves," Thackeray said.

Following Mumbai, Delhi government also announced that wearing face masks are mandatory for people who are stepping out. 

"Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi government also said that coronavirus hotspots have been identified in the capital.

