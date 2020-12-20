Wearing masks in Maharashtra mandatory for next 6 months: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that the wearing of masks will be made mandatory for the next six months in the state.

"Prevention is better than cure. Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least," Uddhav said.

He said that the COVID-19 situation is under control, but it might go out of hand if people do not follow the proper COVID-19 guidelines.

Thackeray also stated that many experts are in favour of imposing a night curfew or another lockdown but he is not in favour of such steps.

He also advised people to be cautious while welcoming the New Year, saying that those who do not follow the safety protocol are putting others' lives at risk.

In an attempt to clamp down on the possibility of another lockdown in the state, Thackeray asked the public to be careful citing the example of Europe where several countries were forced to shut down due to a new strain of virus.

Maharashtra reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state tally to 18,92,707. It also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 48,648.