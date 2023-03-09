Search icon
‘Wear Bindi, your husband is alive’: BJP MP yells at woman vendor, Congress slams ‘Hindutva Iran’ video

In a now-viral video, a BJP MP can be seen yelling at a woman vendor, who wasn’t wearing a bindi when she was standing at her clothes stall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Screengrab from BJP MP's viral video (Photo - Twitter)

A leader from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has come under fire for yelling at a married woman vendor at an event, and the video of the incident went viral on social media. The video is now being shared by Congress leaders, who are slamming BJP for “moral policing.”

In the video, BJP MP S Muniswamy can be seen yelling at a woman for not wearing a bindi despite being married. The video is reportedly from a Women’s Day 2023 event conducted on March 8, and has stoked a massive controversy on social media.

The BJP MP was attending handicrafts and sales fairs where women had put several items up for sale. Muniswamy, who had inaugurated the fair earlier that day, stopped at a stall where a woman was selling clothes and scolded her for not wearing a bindi.

 

 

The BJP Lok Sabha MP could be seen shouting at the woman vendor, “Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he? You have no common sense.” The video of the incident was also shared on social media, where netizens were slammed the way Muniswamy spoke to the woman.

Congress was quick to take a jibe at BJP after the video surfaced, saying that such incidents “reflect the culture of Bhartiya Janta Party.” Congress leader Karti Chidambaram tweeted, “BJP will turn India into a “Hindutva Iran” The Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the “Moral Police” patrolling the streets."

In the video, S Muniswamy continues to yell at the woman while the people around him are trying to calm him down. He also questions why her stall has been named “Vaishnavi” and if her name is even Sujatha.

